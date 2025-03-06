Atlanta ranked 100th for city with lowest median credit scores in US

ATLANTA — In the current modern economy, a credit score carries a big weight.

A recent study by WalletHub looked at nearly 200 cities in the United States and ranked them by their residents’ median credit scores.

According to the study, Atlanta was the 100th lowest median score among the cities examined, with a median credit score of 625.

For perspective, credit scores are set in a range normally between 300 to 850, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

In terms of how the scores are ranked, Atlanta-based credit reporting agency Equifax says a score of 300 to 579 is considered a poor score, while a score of 800 to 850 is considered excellent.

Credit scores are used by financial institutions such as banks to determine their risk in loaning someone money.

Having a high credit score means you’re a low risk for non-payment, while having a poor credit score means you may have trouble being provided credit, such as with a loan, mortgage or credit card.

For the median Atlanta resident’s credit score, a 625 puts the city firmly in the “Fair Credit” zone between 580 and 669, which Equifax says includes people “often considered ‘subprime’ borrowers” or those who are at a high risk for lenders.

While Atlanta’s median score was 625, according to the WalletHub study, even the best cities in the country struggled to break past 700 into the “Good Credit” zone.

South Burlington, Vt., which received the highest ranking in the study, only had a median credit score of 701. The worst on the list, was Detroit, Mich. with a median credit score of 566.

