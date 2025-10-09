Atlanta Public Schools host ‘Walk & Roll to School’ events

ATLANTA — Leaders at Atlanta Public Schools are encouraging families to walk, bike, or roll to school.

It’s part of “National Walk & Roll to School” week. Atlanta transportation officials are joining school leaders, students, parents, and teachers each morning this week to emphasize the importance of safe walking and biking conditions.

Some are even riding the bikes together in what they call a “bike bus.”

They will be at Hope Hill Elementary today and at Burgess Elementary School on Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

They hope the events will encourage more families to use those methods to get to school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group