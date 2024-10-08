Atlanta police say off-duty officer fires weapon, chases after armed man

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an incident involving an armed man and an off-duty police officer from Monday evening.

According to police, around 5 p.m., an off-duty APD officer working on Broad Street had an encounter with a man with a gun.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the incident, the off-duty Atlanta officer fired his service weapon and there was a foot chase.

The male suspect was found a few blocks away and taken into custody. Police said no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD said the suspect had a minor abrasion from the incident and was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Neither the officer nor the suspect have been identified, and specifics on what the armed man was doing on Broad Street have not been shared.

Police said the investigation remains underway.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New video shows moments before officer tried to break into house, fatally shot by homeowner

©2024 Cox Media Group