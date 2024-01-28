Atlanta police officer injured after accident near I-85, department says

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is alert, conscious and breathing after being involved in car accident Saturday evening, officials say.
The incident occurred near I-85 southbound near Cleveland Avenue, the department said.
Police did not say how the accident occurred and said the officer is alert, conscious and breathing.
The investigation is ongoing.
