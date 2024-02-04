Atlanta police looking for man who broke into home, fought woman, stole her purse and gun

ATLANTA — Police are looking to identify a man who they say broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her, and stole her purse and handgun.

Atlanta police responded to a home on Ridgewood Road on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at about 3:18 p.m.

The victim said she was asleep in her home when she was awakened by her dogs barking.

When she checked downstairs, she saw a man on her property.

Police say the woman told him to leave and approached him with a gun.

The victim said the man ran away, but then re-entered her home and tried to lock her out.

She was able to re-enter her home from the garage.

She tried to physically restrain the man and contact police, but the man physically assaulted her and ran from her home with her purse and gun.

Investigators are still actively working on the case.

If you recognize the man, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

