Atlanta police looking for man who attempted to break into home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify a man they say tried to break into a home.
On April 18, the suspect is seen on surveillance video knocking on the front door of a home on Crestwell Circle SW.
When no one answers, he jumps the back fence and peeks into a window.
Police said he then kicked the back door, threw a rock at a window, cut the power to the home, and took a video camera during the attempted burglary.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
