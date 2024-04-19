Atlanta police looking for man who attempted to break into home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify a man they say tried to break into a home.

On April 18, the suspect is seen on surveillance video knocking on the front door of a home on Crestwell Circle SW.

When no one answers, he jumps the back fence and peeks into a window.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said he then kicked the back door, threw a rock at a window, cut the power to the home, and took a video camera during the attempted burglary.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man dies trying to cross busy Atlanta road, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group