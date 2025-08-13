Atlanta police investigating shooting at Midtown apartment building

ATLANTA — A Midtown apartment complex is forced to clean up and replace an entryway after gunfire sent bullets flying through windows and doors Tuesday night.

“I kind of don’t want to go in there right now,” said Crystal Okpomo. “I’ll probably sit in my car for a little bit and wait.”

Okpomo was one of those neighbors nervous to go back into their homes after seeing the damage.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Third and Peachtree Streets outside Crest Apartments.

It’s in Midtown near the Fox Theatre. According to Atlanta Police Department data, it’s the 44th crime involving a gun in this neighborhood so far this year.

“It’s a scare to the community again,” said Kavonn Paxton.

Neighbors were surprised this shooting happened before dark.

“Everyone is getting off work at this time,” said Okpomo.

They were also surprised the bullets did not hit anyone because so many people live here or walk to and from work and dinner around here.

“This is evidence that people are not concerned about the wellness of others,” said Paxton.

They’re pleading for those who are willing to shoot to think twice about who could be stuck in their line of fire.

“Don’t do it. You don’t know who’s in there. There are kids everywhere, innocent bystanders who don’t have anything to do what what you guys have going on, said Okpomo.

Witnesses think the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men.

Police have not confirmed a motive and have not announced any arrests.

