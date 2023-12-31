Atlanta police investigating 2 men shot on Andrew Young International Boulevard

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting on Andrew Young International Boulevard that left two men injured.

According to police, around 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on Andrew Young International.

When they arrived, they found one man with an apparent gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital alert, conscious and breathing.

Police said while investigating the call, they learned of a second man who was also shot. He’d gone to the hospital for treatment of his own apparent gunshot wound, also said to be alert, conscious and breathing.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene, where he saw multiple bullet casings on the ground and crime scene tape up as crime scene investigators worked the scene.

Now, APD is working to determine what happened that caused the shooting, the incident is under investigation.

