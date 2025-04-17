Atlanta police investigating 2 deadly shootings that happened Wednesday

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a 51-year-old man on Wednesday.

At approximately 6:03 p.m., officers responded to 514 Sunset Avenue NW to reports of a shooting.

They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead by medical crews.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to investigate.

It wasn’t the only deadly shooting on Wednesday.

Almost three and a half hours later, police investigated a fatal shooting at 1203 Lee Street SW.

