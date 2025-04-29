Atlanta Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit has new spacious home

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit has a new permanent home, including a spacious greenspace.

The new stables at the Atlanta Public Training Center offer a space for the horses to roam.

They’ll allow visitors to watch and interact with the horses.

The mounted patrol provides crowd control at more than 100 events each year, including concerts, conventions, and sporting events like the Atlanta Falcons, Hawks, United, and college football games.

Before the move to the new facility, the mounted patrol unit had been based in Grant Park for the past 30 years.

