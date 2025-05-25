Atlanta nonprofit hosts event for new dads

ATLANTA — Some men in metro Atlanta are getting an important lesson in childbirth.

The national nonprofit 4 Kira 4 Moms hosted an event in Northeast Atlanta on Saturday.

Their goal is for future fathers to become supportive partners before, during, and after childbirth.

Organizers said they wanted to tailor maternal health information for men.

“You can go to Google. Google’s very overwhelming. There’s tons of apps out there, but they’re for women. There’s nothing for men,” 4 Kira 4 Moms Executive Director Gabrielle Albert told Channel 2. “So we created 4 Kira 4 Dads, the first-ever curriculum for men, for fathers during their pregnancy journey.”

The group is also working with Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock on the Dads Matter Act.

It would raise awareness of including men in the discussion to improve overall maternal health.

