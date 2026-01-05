Atlanta neighborhood dealing with sinkhole that closed road

ATLANTA — Crews are working to repair a massive sinkhole, causing detours and delays for drivers in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter said the city said the sinkhole was caused by a sewer pipe that sits 18 feet underground.

The damaged clay pipe was giving way to the surrounding roadway.

Atlanta Watershed Management came out Saturday to begin work on it.

Inspectors found the damaged clay pipe on Georgia Avenue between Connally Street Southeast and Ami Street Southeast.

Crews are working to fill the void left by the cave-in and repave the street before it’s re-opened.

Kleinpeter spoke to a neighbor who says he was there when police first noticed the hole Saturday morning.

“I was walking my dog around 11:30. We were walking down the road, saw a cop pull up, pit his lights on. On the way back – saw there was something in the road, like a trash can. The cop was trying to block off the road, and there was a huge hole, almost a car-length wide. I was probably 20 feet away, and you could see down into it. It was a pretty wide hole, and you could see the pavement had caved in all the way," Chris Jacko said.

Georgia Avenue remains blocked. Eastbound drivers are being asked to use martin street, while westbound traffic is rerouted to side streets like Georgia Terrace and Cherokee Place.

City officials say updates will continue as repairs progress.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group