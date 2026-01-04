Sinkhole closes Atlanta road

ATLANTA — A sinkhole has caused an emergency road closure Saturday night in south Atlanta, west of Grant Park.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said Georgia Avenue SE between Connally Street SE and Ami Street SE will be closed until repairs are complete.

Traffic control signs and measures are in place to guide drivers around the work zone.

Those who live and work in the area will continue to have access to their homes, businesses, mail, package delivery, emergency services and trash collection, the city said.

Officials encourage drivers to avoid the area.

To detour, drivers traveling east on Georgia Avenue SE should turn right onto Martin Street SE, turn left onto Little Street SE, turn left onto Grant Terrace Street SE and turn right onto Georgia Avenue SE to continue eastbound.

Those traveling west on Georgia Avenue SE should turn right onto Georgia Terrace SE, turn left onto Cherokee Place SE, turn right onto Connally Street SE, turn left onto Crumley Street SE, turn left onto Martin Street SE and turn right onto Georgia Avenue SE to continue westbound.

