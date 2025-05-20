Atlanta nearly tops nation in building new downtown apartments, research says

ATLANTA — If you’re looking for an apartment, there’s more to choose from downtown.

Atlanta is fourth among the nation’s largest when it comes to apartment construction in the past four years.

Since 2020, Atlanta has added 11,130 new apartments downtown, about a third of the city’s new units.

This rate of growth has held steady from the previous decade.

The data comes from Rent Cafe, a rental search website.

The research is based on apartment data given to Rent Cafe’s sister company, commercial real estate researcher Yardi Matrix, as of January for buildings containing at least 50 units.

Rent Cafe says as of March, the average rent for an apartment in Atlanta is $1,758, and the average apartment size 970 square feet.

That cost varies greatly depending on location, apartment size and quality.

Topping the new apartment construction nationally in the last four years was Washington, D.C., which has launched 22,959 new units in its downtown.

Chicago and Denver round out the top three, and Charlotte, N.C., comes in behind Atlanta at no. 5.

Looking for a place? Know your rights by reviewing Georgia’s Landlord-Tenant Handbook.

