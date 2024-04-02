Atlanta named best city to start a business in US, new report says

ATLANTA — A new report focused on business across the United States named Atlanta the best in the country to bring a business to life.

According to Home Bay, Atlanta was ranked best for startups due to its strong business growth, large talent pool and low startup costs.

Statistics from the area reported by Home Bay showed Atlanta has about 28.5 business apps per 1,000 residents, a 2.5% job growth rate as of November and nearly 30% of residents with a bachelor’s degree.

Home Bay, a real estate analysis site owned by Clever Real Estate, also reported that Atlanta’s venture capital across the metro was $1.1 billion.

The report said while Atlanta is the home of several “mega-corporations,” like the Coca-Cola Company, Chick-fil-A and Delta Air Lines, young companies are a big part of the city’s economic environment.

“Over the past five years, Atlanta has the second-highest number of new business applications with 28.5 per 1,000 residents — nearly double the number in the average U.S. city (14.5),” Home Bay said.

Soon after the report came out, city officials praised the news.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city was “being recognized for our efforts to create an inclusive community that supports strong business growth and development. We are a city of entrepreneurs, innovators, incubators and thinkers who are helping us create a city of opportunity for all.”

City officials also said Atlanta moved up in the ranks, increasing its spot from No. 5 to No. 1, passing Las Vegas from the most recent previous version of the study in 2022.

“Businesses are started here because they know the power of our talent pool, the strength of our economy and the possibility of growth. We continue to be leaders in making this city the best place in the country to raise a family, and now, start a business,” Dickens said in a statement.

