Atlanta ‘Mayor’s Masked Ball’ raises $4M for United Negro College Fund, doubling previous record

ATLANTA — The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball, hosted by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, raised nearly $4 million for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) over the weekend.

The masked ball was established by former Mayor Andrew Young and Mrs. Billye Aaron in 1983.

It has provided scholarships to students and given support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the last 40 years.

This year’s event was held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday evening and hosted by Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

Singer Stephanie Mills provided the entertainment and the total amount raised at the event was double the previous record.

UNCF awarded 381 scholarships to 295 Atlanta students during the 2022-2023 cycle.

“Atlanta is proudly home to four of the 37 UNCF member institutions and last year, around 300 Atlanta students received UNCF scholarships,” Mayor Dickens said. “It is undeniable that the UNCF changes lives. That is part of what we set out to do when we made 2023 our Year of the Youth. The Mayor’s Masked Ball is so much more than a great dinner and great music—it is a chance for us to make a difference in a student’s life. Thank you to all of our sponsors for their support of this worthy cause.”

The mayor’s office said UNCF enables nearly 50,000 students each year to attend its 37 member HBCUs and other colleges.

