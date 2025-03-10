Atlanta mayor appoints new head of Department of Watershed Management

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the appointment of a new commissioner for the Department of Watershed Management.

Beginning April 1, James “Gregory” Eyerly will serve as the head of the city’s water department.

“Atlanta’s infrastructure is critical to our city’s continued growth and prosperity, demanding visionary and experienced leadership to transform our systems,” Dickens said in a statement “Gregory’s proven expertise in public works and water infrastructure positions him ideally to lead this essential transformation, ensuring a sustainable and reliable future for Atlanta. I also extend my sincere gratitude to Commissioner Wiggins for his steadfast commitment and look forward to his ongoing leadership and impact in his new role as Senior Advisor to the Chief Operating Officer.”

According to the announcement from the mayor’s office, Eyerly will fill the role after current commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. takes over as the Senior Advisor to the Chief Operating Officer of Atlanta.

Wiggins will work to coordinate city infrastructure and the beautification projects for the Club World Cup and World Cup in Atlanta in 2026. The mayor’s office said Wiggins will also be the point person for Community Improvement Districts and other infrastructure projects.

As for the new head of the water department, city officials said Eyerly has an extensive level of experience, having served most recently as the City of Houston’s Director of Houston Water.

“Having started as an entry-level front-line utility operator over 30 years ago, to being the Director of Houston Water, the largest city managed water & wastewater utility in US, I am excited to return to Georgia and move to Atlanta and bring a wide range of experiences and successes to be a part of Mayor Dickens team,” Eyerly said.

