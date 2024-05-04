Atlanta mayor announces administrative shuffle, replaces 5 department leaders

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced multiple changes to key administration positions on Friday afternoon.

The announcement said that as part of his efforts to enact the Move Atlanta Forward plans, leadership positions in multiple city departments and management positions would be filled by new leaders.

“My vision for an Atlanta that has safe, healthy and connected neighborhoods and access and opportunity for all residents is not a 10, 20 or 30-year goal,” Dickens said in a statement. “We are building for the future, but we also know we can make a difference in people’s lives right now. My Moving Atlanta Forward agenda has achievable action items and we’ve seen that by bringing people together from the business, government, and nonprofit sectors, we can get more done, faster.”

The mayor’s office announced that there would be new people filling the shoes of Chief Operating Officer Lisa Y. Benjamin, Watershed Management Commissioner Mikita K. Browning and Balram ‘B’ Bheodari, General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Additionally, some members of staff will be moving to new roles rather than departing the administration.

Current Department of Public Works commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. will step into the role of Commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, while Atlanta Police Department Chief Administrative Officer Peter Aman will shift to his new position of Atlanta’s Chief Strategy Officer.

The full set of appointments announced by the mayor are:

● LaChandra Butler Burks, Interim Chief Operating Officer, City of Atlanta

Interim Chief Operating Officer, City of Atlanta ● Jan Lennon , Interim General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

, Interim General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ● Al Wiggins Jr. , Commissioner, Department of Watershed Management, City of Atlanta

, Commissioner, Department of Watershed Management, City of Atlanta ● Kentorri Garmon , Interim Commissioner, Department of Public Works, City of Atlanta

, Interim Commissioner, Department of Public Works, City of Atlanta ●Peter Aman, Chief Strategy Officer, City of Atlanta

In the announcement, the mayor thanked the departing staff members for their efforts in service to the city.

“No one can run a city alone, and I appreciate the commitment and accomplishments of these fine public servants,” Dickens said in a statement.

