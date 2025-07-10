Atlanta man convicted of starving 4-year-old to death gets more than 150 years in prison

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man found guilty in June of starving his 4-year-old daughter to death learned his fate on Thursday.

He will serve the rest of his life in prison after getting more than 100 years in prison.

Channel 2 Action News reported in mid-June when Rodney McWeay, 33, was convicted of multiple counts of malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children, kidnapping and false imprisonment, for a total of 14 counts.

The crimes he was convicted of culminated in the death of his young daughter in December 2023.

Atlanta police responded to a call for help and found the 4-year-old not alert or breathing, they said.

When Grady EMS got to the scene, they took the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. McWeay was arrested after.

Treasure McWeay, the 4-year-old victim, was not alone in the treatment she received from her father.

During their investigation, officials learned that McWeay had previously “kidnapped his three children from their mother, Passion Mitchell, in Maryland and brought them back to Atlanta, continuing a pattern of domestic violence. Just two weeks earlier, on June 24, DFCS had removed the children from his home after they were found locked in separate rooms with no food, water, or air conditioning.”

The other children, her brothers, were ages 3- and 5-years-old at the time, according to the DA’s office.

Now, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says McWeay’s conviction on 14 counts will leave him in jail for 155 years.

The sentence was delivered on June 27 by Judge Belinda Edwards, the DA’s office said.

“This case is a heartbreaking reminder of what can happen when young children are cut off from safety and support. Treasure suffered from hunger, thirst, and neglect at the hands of her father, who used violence and control to keep her and her brothers from the help they needed,” DA Fani T. Willis said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our investigators, prosecutors, and the community members who helped bring justice for Treasure, and I continue to pray for her surviving siblings and their mother as they begin to heal.”

