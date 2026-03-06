Atlanta making changes at hundreds of traffic signals to make intersections safer

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is changing dozens of intersections to reduce accidents.

Drivers can expect to see hundreds of what the city is calling “leading pedestrian intervals” this year in areas such as the West End Marta Station. This spot specifically sees heavy foot traffic.

The city says this new installation is a safety feature at traffic signaled intersections that gives walkers a head start before parallel traffic gets a green light.

“Leading pedestrian intervals have approximately 10 to 20 percent crash reduction factor for all crashes and even higher for pedestrian crashes,” said Cole Smith, Vision Zero manager.

Advocates say this also makes walkers more visible to drivers, especially when they are making turns.

