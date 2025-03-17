Atlanta launches amnesty program for failing to show up at court for traffic violations

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced they were launching an amnesty program for drivers who fail to appear in the city’s municipal court to answer for traffic violations.

According to the city, individuals who don’t appear for a traffic violation court date will not have to fear arrest before resolving their cases, if they miss their day in court.

While the failure-to-appear arrest warrants will be waived, the traffic offenses themselves will not be.

For the 2025 amnesty program, city officials said they’ll hold special hearing sessions and court calendars from March 17 to April 21.

The program this year also only applies to traffic offenses. Showing up to court for code violations or other offenses will not have the failure-to-appear warrants waived.

“This distinction is critical—only those with FTA warrants for traffic offenses qualify,” officials said in a statement. “Individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to clear their eligible warrants and move forward.”

You can check if you’re eligible for the program online here.

