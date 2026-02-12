Atlanta Jazz Festival lineup includes The Roots, Kamasi Washington, PJ Morton

ATLANTA — Atlanta Jazz Festival is giving music fans something to look forward to this Memorial Day weekend, featuring three days chock full of live performances.

The city announced the lineup of one of the nation’s largest free jazz festivals with a special video message from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The 49th festival will be held at Piedmont Park from Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. It is presented by Design Essentials and powered by Bank of America.

“We have a fabulous lineup of musicians performing at the 49th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival,” said Adriane Jefferson, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “This year’s festival features an exciting mix of national and local talent spanning traditional, smooth, contemporary, hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk and modern jazz.”

She added that the festival represents “a true full-circle moment,” bookended with artists connected to Atlanta.

“We open with an Atlanta artist, and we close with an artist whose career first blossomed here in Atlanta—celebrating the extraordinary talent that is born, raised, and amplified right here in Georgia," Jefferson said.

Saturday, May 23

1 p.m. Buddy Red

3 p.m. aja monet

5 p.m. Nate Smith

7 p.m. Christian McBride & Ursa Major

9 p.m. Kamasi Washington

Sunday, May 24

1 p.m. Cleveland P. Jones

3 p.m. Myron McKinley Trio

5 p.m. Donnie – The Colored Section

7 p.m. Esperanza Spalding

9 p.m. The Roots

Monday, May 25

1 p.m. Cody Matlock

3 p.m. Nicole Zuraitis

5 p.m. Destin Conrad

7 p.m. Butcher Brown

9 p.m. PJ Morton

