Atlanta Jazz Festival 2024: Here is what you need to know

ATLANTA — It’s Atlanta Jazz Festival weekend! The festival is one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country and features different jazz artists from all around the world.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the upcoming festival:

Where and when is the Atlanta Jazz Festival?

The 47th Atlanta Jazz Festival will take place at Piedmont Park. The festival is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Does it cost anything to enter?

The festival is free to attend.

How do I get to the festival? Where can I park?

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says festival goers can take a rideshare service or hop on MARTA and get off at the Arts Center or Midtown stations and walk a few blocks. You can also take MARTA bus routes to the park.

There are public parking lots off 13th and 14th Streets, Peachtree Street and Spring Street.

What can and can’t I bring to the jazz festival?

No glass containers, no smoking devices, no bicycles or skates and no grilling.

Due to city ordinances, pets are not allowed inside Piedmont Park for the event. The off-leash dog park though will remain open.

For the full list, click here.

Who is performing?

Saturday

1 p.m. - New Jazz Underground

3 p.m. - Sullivan Fortner

5 p.m. - Butcher Brown

7 p.m. - Cécile McLorin Salvant

9 p.m. - Something Else!

Sunday

1 p.m. - Okan

2:15 p.m. -Lauren Henderson

3:30 p.m. - Luca Ciarla Trio

5 p.m. - CJacquest Schwarz-Bart

7 p.m. - Olatuja

9 p.m. - Paquito D’Rivera

Monday

1 p.m. - Justice Michael & The Passage

3 p.m. - Kels

5 p.m. - Groove Centric

7 p.m. - André 3000: New Blue Sun Live

9 p.m. - Lizz Wright

