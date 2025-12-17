Atlanta is the best city in the U.S. to celebrate Christmas, new study says

ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season in the ATL!

A new study says that Atlanta is the best city in the entire country for celebrating Christmas.

WalletHub ranked 100 cities nationwide on their Christmas spirit, and Atlanta came out on top.

Researchers say the city has plenty of stores that can help get you feeling merry and bright, including an “extremely high” number of bakeries, holiday decoration shops and card shops.

The study also says that we have a high number of affordable, high-quality restaurants, if you’re not feeling like cooking for the whole family.

Atlantans also search for Christmas-related things on Google more than most other cities.

But we also know that giving is better than receiving. WalletHub ranked Atlanta ninth for the percentage of people who donate clothing to charity.

The other cities topping the list include San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando and Las Vegas.

But if you’re looking for a Christmas vacation, the cities at the bottom of the list that’ll have you saying “Bah humbug” include: Laredo, Texas, North Las Vegas, Nevada and Hialeah, Florida.

