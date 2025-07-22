Atlanta home prices drop, but affordability gap still provides challenges

ATLANTA — Home prices are falling all over metro Atlanta; however, a lot of families still cannot find an affordable property.

For years, Jahmel Terrell has been on the hunt for a house.

“It would mean success,” Terrell told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna. “It would mean that I delivered on my parents’ and grandparents’ hard work.”

However, for the past few years, Terrell dealt with skyrocketing prices, delaying a dream.

“This dream will sort of allude you, it’s like a dream deferred,” Terrell said.

New data shows potential relief for some buyers.

According to a Redfin report, in metro Atlanta, prices drop 3.2% year over year, the fourth biggest drop in the country.

In the city of Atlanta, the numbers are even larger, with Redfin finding a drop of more than 8%.

“Well, this market is certainly not my market, and I’m a buyer,” Terrell said.

Despite the drop, there is still an affordability gap.

“Buyers are having a difficult time because average median income and the price of the home on a traditional purchase is not going to work,” Maja Sly, an affordable housing advocate and real estate broker, said.

In April, the Atlanta Fed found that the median home price was more than $390,000. The Fed says to reasonably afford that home, the average household would need to make more than $120,000 a year.

The metro’s actual median income? It is a little less than $90,000.

“We’re in a real neutral market. People think it’s a buyer’s market because of the amount of inventory, but buyers pull the trigger based on consumer confidence and payment,” Sly said.

Sly says in a market like this, potential buyers can get creative as a way to lower payments and make homes more affordable. She says finding ways to buy down rates may be better for many buyers than a reduction in price.

“Now, every $10,000 that price drops is only gonna save you about $60 in payment. Is that really gonna make a difference?” Sly said.

She also says there are programs, like down payment assistance, that can help potential buyers.

