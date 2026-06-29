Atlanta Hawks partner with PrizePicks for brand media integration, party deck at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena officially announced PrizePicks would be their official partner at the stadium.

PrizePicks, the Atlanta-based sports entertainment company, said it is the first NBA franchise partnership with a hometown team.

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks will serve as “a Proud Partner,” getting broad band integration across Hawks game broadcasts, in-arena signage, digital platforms and even a dedicated party deck for the company inside State Farm Arena.

According to PrizePicks leadership, being from Atlanta, Hawks basketball has always been part of the company’s makeup.

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“PrizePicks was born in Atlanta and basketball has always been part of our soul, so we couldn’t be more excited that our first NBA franchise partnership is with our hometown team,” Joey Molko, PrizePicks Senior Vice President of Partnerships, said in a statement. “The Hawks share our obsession with bringing fans closer to the game, and we can’t wait to join them in making every game more fun to watch and to celebrate basketball culture in THE A.”

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Going forward, PrizePicks will be a part of game-day experiences with the Hawks on TV, in the arena and even with in-game stat updates.

The sports entertainer said it’s a way to deepen engagement and enhance the fan experience.

Part of the enhancement includes the PrizePicks Party Deck, which the company said would be a “premium hospitality space” in the stadium, giving fans another way to experience game-days, concerts and other events, including exclusive promotions and rewards.

“We are thrilled to be the first NBA franchise to partner with PrizePicks,” Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Enterprise for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said. “As two organizations with deep roots in Atlanta, we look forward to building something truly special together and creating new opportunities to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans.”

The partnership also includes adding PrizePicks as the presenting partner of Haws AF (And Friends), a Hawks original podcast produced by Hawks Studios and hosted by Atlanta’s D.C. Young Fly.

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