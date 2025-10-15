Atlanta Hawks and Delta Air Lines extend partnership

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines and the Atlanta Hawks have renewed their multi-year partnership, offering enhanced fan experiences as the basketball season begins.

Delta continues as the Official Commercial Airline of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, providing exclusive rewards for SkyMiles Members during home games.

The partnership includes the Atlanta Hawks’ “Delta Day” game on October 25, where Delta will distribute co-branded luggage tags to the first 5,000 fans.

SkyMiles Members can enjoy benefits like seat upgrades and on-court experiences by checking in through the Hawks and State Farm Arena mobile app during home games.

Delta will continue to sponsor the Delta SKY360° Club at State Farm Arena, offering all-inclusive food and drink for courtside ticket members.

