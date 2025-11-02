Atlanta food bank holds food distribution for TSA workers

ATLANTA — Local TSA workers impacted by the government shutdown are getting help with putting food on their tables.

On Saturday, the Atlanta Community Food Bank hosted a food distribution at its headquarters in East Point.

Volunteers gave out boxes of food that included bread, produce, chicken, and other items.

The goal is to help TSA workers whose paychecks are on hold until the shutdown ends.

“They’re responsible for keeping us safe at the airport when we’re traveling, and this is the least we can do to help them get the help they need when dealing with this unexpected disruption in their lives,” Kyle Waide, the president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank said.

Waide said because of the demand across north Georgia, they had to pull $5 million out of reserves to make sure they have enough food supply to go around.

