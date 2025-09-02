Atlanta firefighters rescue man from burning house

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters pulled a man from a burning house early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters responded to a single-story house fire at 1120 Moreland Avenue SE.

When they arrived firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.

One man was rescued from the building.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where his injuries are being treated.

