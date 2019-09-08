Road blocked as crews put out fire at popular tapas bar, lounge

Right now, Atlanta Fire Department crews are putting out a two-alarm fire at a popular tapas bar and lounge in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is outside the 255 Tapas Lounge at Peters Street where there are several fire trucks and police cars.
We're LIVE at the scene working to learn how the fire started, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Fire investigators on scene working to learn what started the fire at Tapas Lounge on Peters St. fire fighters tell me while the outside looks OK, inside is a different story. Live update at 930 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Vl5O5aZdUh— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 8, 2019
Atlanta fire officials told Pozen they received a call about the fire around 8 a.m. The road is blocked off as they investigate, so drivers in the area will be redirected.
Fire at Tapas Lounge in SW Atlanta. It's on Peters Street and the road is blocked off, so if you need to get through, you'll have to go around. Many, many fire crews here along with police working the scene. pic.twitter.com/S5EphfbFnx— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 8, 2019
