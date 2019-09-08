  • Road blocked as crews put out fire at popular tapas bar, lounge

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    Right now, Atlanta Fire Department crews are putting out a two-alarm fire at a popular tapas bar and lounge in southwest Atlanta.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is outside the 255 Tapas Lounge at Peters Street where there are several fire trucks and police cars. 

    Atlanta fire officials told Pozen they received a call about the fire around 8 a.m. The road is blocked off as they investigate, so drivers in the area will be redirected. 

