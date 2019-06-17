  • Atlanta Fire responding to hazmat situation in Buckhead

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Department said it is responding to a hazmat situation in Buckhead. 

    Channel 2 Action News learned crews were called to the intersection of Habersham Rd and Knoll View. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to authorities -- Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories