Atlanta Fire responding to hazmat situation in Buckhead

ATLANTA - The spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Department said it is responding to a hazmat situation in Buckhead.
Channel 2 Action News learned crews were called to the intersection of Habersham Rd and Knoll View.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to authorities -- Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}