Atlanta drivers could pay more under proposed parking meter fee increase

ATLANTA — Parking on the streets of Atlanta could soon become more expensive for drivers.

The City of Atlanta is considering raising the fee for on-street parking meters, increasing the rate from $1 for 30 minutes to $1.75. If approved, the change would raise the hourly cost of parking from $2 to $3.50.

City officials say the increase is needed to cover rising costs associated with maintaining and administering the city’s multi-space parking meters. According to the proposed ordinance, parking rates have remained unchanged for at least 15 years, with the last increase dating back to around 2010.

Parking is already at a premium in downtown Atlanta, particularly during weekday mornings near municipal and county courts, where drivers say the cost can add up quickly.

“About seven dollars,” said one driver when asked how much they paid to park. “Yeah, it was — but there was no parking around.”

The proposed fee increase was discussed during Wednesday’s Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee meeting, but no vote was taken. Council members opted to hold the item until a future meeting, with plans to bring it back sometime in March.

“For us to have a public hearing here, and act on it at that point,” one councilmember said during the meeting.

Some drivers said they understand that prices are rising across the board, but feel the proposed increase is too much, too fast.

“I think they done went and bought a bunch of these and they got overpriced,” said driver Samuel Ghee. “That’s my estimate.”

Another driver, Gwen Coubertier, raised concerns about the impact on people who have no choice but to park downtown.

“I think that’s kinda pricey,” she said. “And this is where the court is. So it’s going to be kinda pricey for somebody to go to court, pay a ticket or a fine, and come back and pay a lot of money for parking.”

The proposed increase is expected to be the subject of a public hearing at the Transportation Committee’s March meeting. If approved there, the ordinance would then move to the full Atlanta City Council for a final vote.

