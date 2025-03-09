Atlanta conference held to discuss mental health resources in the entertainment industry

ATLANTA — There’s a new push to make sure people in the entertainment industry have access to mental health support.

Channel 2 Action News attended the Millennial Social Work Conference at Clark Atlanta University on Saturday.

Social workers from across the US gathered to discuss mental health awareness in entertainment.

Experts say it’s important that productions have qualified people to work with actors and others on set.

“To see certain signs, to ask the right questions and not only to ask the right questions but the action behind that, the follow through, to give them the support they need while they’re filming,” Candace Washington said.

Organizers say work is underway to educate and provide mental health resources to productions around the country.

