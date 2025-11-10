Atlanta chef cooks up free meals for those affected by the loss of SNAP benefits

ATLANTA — Chef Crystal Drakes is providing free meals and care packages at Crescent City Kitchen in midtown Atlanta every Monday in November to help those affected by the loss of SNAP benefits due to a government shutdown.

Drakes, co-owner and head chef of Crescent City Kitchen, has launched ‘Community Giveback’ Mondays, where she opens her restaurant to families in need, offering meals and care packages at no cost. This initiative comes in response to the recent cessation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“I do appreciate the help she’s giving back right now,” said Tia Godfrey, a diner who attended the event with friends.

Ebony Williams, another diner, expressed her gratitude, saying, “To offer nice meals—‘really’ nice meals—for free. As soon as I picked the kids up from school, we were on our way.”

Drakes is known for her community involvement and has a history of giving back. Her restaurant is famous for its unique ‘croffle’ creation, a croissant-waffle hybrid.

In addition to providing meals, Drakes is distributing care packages containing essentials like cereal, snacks, soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, which she describes as a simple yet meaningful gesture for those in need.

The initiative has been well-received by the community, with many expressing their appreciation for the support during difficult times. For families like Williams and her children, dining out is a rare treat, making this experience particularly special.

Drakes also extends her generosity to federal employees, offering them discounts at the restaurant from Tuesday through Friday.

