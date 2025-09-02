Atlanta Botanical Garden named ‘most beautiful garden you can visit’ in Georgia

ATLANTA — It sits on the edge of Piedmont Park in midtown and has become the emerald jewel of Atlanta

The Atlanta Botanical Garden opened its doors in 1976 and “is an ever-evolving destination where the horticulturally-minded, nature-inspired, and fun-seeking families come together to feel human again.”

Now, the urban oasis has been named “The most beautiful garden you can visit” in Georgia by HGTV.

Atlanta Botanical Garden Here are some more photos of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. (Jason Getz/Jason Getz Photography)

“Urban nature reaches new heights at this 30-acre downtown refuge, where visitors can stroll among the treetops on the Storza Woods canopy walk. The garden’s Earth Goddess sculpture—a 25-foot living plant installation—has become Atlanta’s most photographed green icon,” the network said about the garden.

It’s just the latest honor for the garden, which is set to get even bigger in the coming years.

Two years ago, the garden became the winner of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” for its “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” annual display.

PHOTOS: 'Garden Lights, Holiday Nights' at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens November 19, 2018 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Botanical Garden Garden Lights event at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Monday, November 19, 2018, in Atlanta. (JASON GETZ/Getz Images) (Jason Getz)

“We always thought we were the best show in the country. Now we’re going to prove it,” Botanical Garden CEO Mary Pat Matheson said at the time.

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” defeated the New Mexico BioPark Society’s River of Lights, NYC Winter Lantern Festival and Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights to win.

“Garden Lights” will return for its 15th season in December, and tickets are already on sale for the annual display.

If you don’t want to wait that long, you go see Alice’s Wonderland and Enchanted Trees, currently on display at the garden. CLICK HERE for tickets.

