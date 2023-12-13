Atlanta Botanical Garden named “The Great Christmas Light Fight” champion

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Botanical Garden is officially a champion of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” It gets to celebrate with a new trophy and a $50,000 prize.

Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. took you behind the scenes of the light display before the competition. The Atlanta Botanical Garden started preparing for “Garden Nights, Holiday Lights” back in August.

“You know, we always thought we were the best show in the country. Now we’re going to prove it,” Botanical Garden CEO Mary Pat Matheson told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

You saw the moment that the garden win Tuesday night on Channel 2 during ABC’s annual Christmas light competition. “Garden Nights, Holiday Lights” defeated the New Mexico BioPark Society’s River of Lights, NYC Winter Lantern Festival and Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights to win.

What does the garden plan to do with the grand prize?

“Mission, mission, mission. Plant conservation, outreach to people in our community, connecting people to plants,” Matheson said.

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” returns for its 13th season at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

The display features favorites like “Nature’s Wonders” and a few new exhibits, including: Skyline Frost, a new sky net by Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics; illuminated metal birds and deer by Cédric Le Borgne and the return of White Rabbit to the Skyline Garden Pond.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ shines nightly through Jan. 14. Tickets start at $44.95 for children and $47.95 for adults.

