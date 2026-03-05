Atlanta-based CDC warns about traveling to these 32 countries

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning travelers about traveling to dozens of countries because of polio.

The CDC has identified 32 countries that have circulating poliovirus, and say travelers should be cautious before traveling there.

Most of the countries included in the warning are in Africa, but some are in Europe and the Middle East.

Before going to any of these countries, the CDC says you should be up to date on your polio vaccine.

Adults who have gotten their polio vaccine can get a single, lifetime booster dose of the vaccine before traveling.

The listed countries include:

Afghanistan

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Côte d’Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Finland

Gaza

Germany

Ghana

Guinea

Israel

Niger

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Senegal

Somalia

South Sudan

Spain

Sudan

Tanzania

United Kingdom

Yemen

Zimbabwe

