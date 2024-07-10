Atlanta baby gets rare infection causing ‘severe burns’ to over 50% of his body

ATLANTA — An Atlanta baby is currently fighting for his life after contracting a rare staph infection.

Baby Jayce is about to turn 1-year-old but is currently in the intensive care unit at a metro hospital battling Scalded skin syndrome.

The infection produces a toxin that causes blisters as if the skin were scalded by heat, according to Mount Sinai Health System. The infections are most commonly found in infants and children under the age of 5.

According to Jayce’s parents, Katelyn Tarr and Jeremy DuBose, the infection has caused “severe burns to cover 50% of his little body.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The couple said that doctors initially thought they had placed the child in scalding water and for two days, “we begged and pleaded with doctors to understand that we did not.”

Tarr and DuBose said after taking the child to a fourth area hospital, they found a doctor who finally ran more tests after seeing the baby blister up in front of them, and Jayce tested positive for Scalded skin syndrome.

“Jayce is now on antibiotics, morphine, fentanyl, ketamine, and a scary list of others to help ease his agony, and has a very long recovery ahead of him,” the couple said. “His once happy beautiful eyes have been swollen shut for days and our little fighter needs all the prayers and support he can get.”

The couple has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Jayce’s medical bills. So far, they have reached a little over $3,100 of their $10,000 goal.

IN OTHER NEWS:

New report details importance of clean driving records as auto insurance rates rise





©2024 Cox Media Group