Atlanta Art Fair happening this weekend at Pullman Yards

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Art Fair is happening this weekend at Pullman Yards. It’s the second year for the fair, which welcomed more than 12,000 visitors and 3,500 VIP guests last year.

It’s a chance to purchase art from more than 70 regional, national, and international art galleries.

“This is the second annual Atlanta Art Fair. It’s a place where you can come and see galleries from your specific region, Atlanta, broadly speaking, across the country, and somewhat globally as well. It’s a way to buy art and also check out your local cultural community,” Nato Thompson, artistic director of the Atlanta Art Fair, said.

Tickets are $35, and the event continues through Sunday.

