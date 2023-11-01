Atlanta among Top 20 best cities for renters in the country

ATLANTA — While many would say “we’re full” in Atlanta, one of the reasons why people are flocking to the metro may be because of rent prices.

Within the last couple of weeks, Forbes has released their “Best cities for renters of 2023.” Atlanta landed in the top 15 cities.

The latest population numbers show that the Atlanta area has more than 6.1 million people in it. To put that into perspective, the state has just over 11 million people.

When it came to the best cities for renters, Forbes said Atlanta comes in at No. 13 on their list.

The financial magazine said it “evaluated the 96 most-populated U.S. cities with available data across 23 different metrics to uncover the best cities for renters. We considered average rental prices and unit sizes for one- and two-bedroom rentals, the year-over-year percentage change in average rent, the percentage of renters who are rent-burdened, crime rates, the percentage of dog-friendly rentals, amenities and other metrics to identify the best cities to rent in.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Forbes, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,535, down 2.9 percent from a year ago.

Topping this year’s list was Chandler Arizona. Atlanta is the only city in the Southeast to make the list.

Coming in last, is Newark, New Jersey.

“Newark’s high percentage of rent-burdened households (56%) and small average unit sizes contributed to its ranking,” Forbes said.

To see the full list of the best and worst cities for renters, CLICK HERE.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman suing Braves, World Series MVP after she says ball tossed into stands hit her in the eye

©2023 Cox Media Group