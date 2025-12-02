Atlanta among top 10 places to retire in US

ATLANTA — A new study from WalletHub shows which cities in the United States are the best places to retire.

Among the top 10 was Atlanta, where the city ranked high for activities to spend your time on during retirement.

Out of all of the cities listed, Atlanta was ranked sixth overall by WalletHub for best places to retire.

For example, the WalletHub study said Atlanta was tied with three other cities for most museums per capita.

While the city’s offerings for activities was ranked highly, Atlanta was below the middle for affordability, quality of life and access to good healthcare, according to the WalletHub study.

Atlanta also wasn’t the only city in Georgia to score well in parts of the study.

Augusta was the third lowest adjusted cost of living among the cities in the WalletHub ranking.

For overall rankings, Atlanta was sixth, Augusta was 138th and Columbus was 140th.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group