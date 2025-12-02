11 more sites added to Georgia Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Almost a dozen new locations were added to the Georgia Register of Historic Places after being evaluated for their importance in history.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the listings were approved at a late October meeting of the National Register Review Board.

The board evaluates state nominations for both the Georgia and National Registers of Historic Places.

Of the 11 places added to the list, nine are in the metro Atlanta area and six are in Atlanta alone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Historic Preservation Division hopes sharing this information will encourage more historic property preservation through public awareness, as well as foster appreciation of its impact on our social and economic lives,” DCA said in a statement.

DCA said the new historic locations added to the Register in Georgia are:

First Federal Savings & Loan Association Headquarters; Savannah, Chatham County

Savannah, Chatham County Waleska Elementary School; Waleska, Cherokee County

Waleska, Cherokee County Chalk Level Historic District; Newnan, Coweta County

Newnan, Coweta County Euharlee Elementary School; Rockmart, Polk County

Rockmart, Polk County Brooks Historic District; Brooks, Fayette County

Brooks, Fayette County The Building at 220 Sunset Avenue; Atlanta, Fulton County

Atlanta, Fulton County Atlanta Constitution Building; Atlanta, Fulton County

Atlanta, Fulton County Granada Apartments; Atlanta, Fulton County

Atlanta, Fulton County Mark Inn East; Atlanta, Fulton County

Atlanta, Fulton County Milton Avenue School; Atlanta, Fulton County

Atlanta, Fulton County Stewart Avenue Industrial Historic District; Atlanta, Fulton County

You can learn more about the different locations added to the Register here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group