Atlanta for 2028 DNC? Dickens makes hard pitch to host convention

ATLANTA — Atlanta could end up the host for the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

On Thursday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made a hard pitch to be the host city.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was downtown, where Dickens insisted Atlanta is essential for Democrats to win back the White House in the next election.

Dickens walked into the suite at the new Phoenix Hotel followed by DNC Chair Ken Martin and Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey.

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The DNC was back in Atlanta four years after rejecting it as host city in 2022’s decision process.

Dickens pointed out Atlanta had made it to the top two options then, and now he says the area around State Farm Arena is even better.

“They came in four years ago and the building we’re standing in did not exist,” Dickens said.

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The mayor highlighted the new hotel rooms and new venues going up across Atlanta, making it a top choice for Democrats.

“They want walkability and proximity to the main venues that are going to be taking place, which is State Farm Arena, Georgia World Congress Center, et cetera,” Dickens said. “These are all walkable hotels and great proximity to those venues.”

Even Georgia Republicans told Channel 2 Action News they’re rooting for Atlanta to win the Democratic Convention...sort of.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said in a statement that “We welcome the DNC scout team to Georgia. Georgians are proud of our world class venues and vibrant economy.”

McKoon then went on to take credit for it, saying Republicans were the ones who had turned the state into a national economic powerhouse.

Four other cities are finalists to host the DNC in 2028 and DNC Cahir Martin would not tip his hand about which way he was leaning.

“The process of selecting our convention host city is a serious and deliberative one,” Martin said. “We have five great cities bidding for this opportunity and we look forward to continuing the conversation with each of them.”

No one knows when the DNC will decide which city will be the host. The choice could come in late summer or early fall.

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