Assault victims say they should be able to sue businesses ‘complicit’ in their cases

ATLANTA — A key piece of Governor Brian Kemp’s legislation moving through the Georgia General Assembly looks to limit lawsuits statewide.

Those for and against the bill gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday to make their voices heard about the bill.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Hospital Association told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington says healthcare liability verdicts, primarily those in the millions, lead to higher insurance costs and increased financial risks for hospitals and doctors.

“That’s a lot of money that can mean less investment in new equipment, less investment in new services,” Anna Adams said.

The CEO of Stephens County Hospital in north Georgia says four years ago, the hospital had to end labor and delivery services.

“The average cost of a payout for a medical malpractice of labor and delivery is $1.7 million,” Van Loskoski said.

A few hours later, assault victims from across the state to say they think the bill should be amended.

They say there should be no limit to legal claims for people who were sexually assaulted, injured or killed at businesses that failed to keep their property safe.

Michael Roseberry says she was sex trafficked at hotels.

“If the hotel had spoken up, those friends of mine might be here today. They were complicit and that makes them responsible,” Roseberry said. “This bill would allow these very businesses to walk away without any consequences. It would take away the only forms of justice survivors have left.”

Another woman, who says her daughter was molested by a coach at a YMCA, pushed for a victim’s right to bring civil suits against property owners.

“Do not pass this bill without it being amended, I beg you,” she said.

If passed, the bill would stiffen standards for when owners are accountable on their properties and prohibits attorneys from recovering fees more than once for the same case.

