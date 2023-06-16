Artist painting mural of Atlanta rapper Ludacris for 50th anniversary of hip hop

ATLANTA — From the streets of Los Angeles to Miami and the Bronx one artist has brought his talent to Atlanta.

Efren Andaluz is on tour painting murals nationwide in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

He is painting a mural of rapper Ludacris at 637 Lee Street SW. in Atlanta.

“Everything kind of just fell into place. He just got his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, so I was just like you know it is only right to come here and paint the mural,” he told Channel 2 Action News.

The mural will take some time to complete but, in the meantime, feel free to stop by and watch the artist at work.

