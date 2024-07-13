Are you a consumer of these edibles? The GADPH is ‘urging’ you to stop

GEORGIA — Are you a consumer of ‘Diamond Shruumz’ Products, specifically their chocolates, gummies and snack foods?

If so, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are encouraging you to stop.

The snacks associated with this brand are said to cause severe illnesses and may contain harmful and undisclosed ingredients, including psychoactive compounds that can cause serious illness when eaten, the GADPH said in a news release on Friday.

Diamond-Shruumz-brand products are sold online and at retailers nationwide and are sold in the forms of gummy candies, chocolates, or other snack foods that frequently appeal to children and teenagers, officials say.

As of Monday, July 8, 58 illnesses have been reported in 27 states, including several reports in Georgia that are being investigated. Officials say half of the people who became ill after eating these products were hospitalized, and person died potentially due to consuming the edibles.

Symptoms vary from hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, fast or slow heart rate, high or low blood pressure, flushed skin, and gastrointestinal effects, other more severe conditions, officials say.

Anyone who has eaten the products and are experiencing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention or call the Georgia Poison Center.

