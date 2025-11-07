APS program leads in technical school graduation, entry-level job placements

ATLANTA — More teens are choosing technical schools over traditional college paths, and Atlanta Public Schools’ College and Career Academy is leading the way in job placement rates.

A recent state report card awarded Atlanta Public Schools’ College and Career Academy an ‘A-plus’ for its performance.

“The moment they graduate, they want to roll right into an entry-level career,” Tasharah Wilson, Principal of the APS College and Career Academy, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christian Garcia, a student at the academy, has already secured a position at a Lexus dealership in Gwinnett County, six months before his graduation.

“To this day, I’ll always remember them. They gave me my first opportunity,” Garcia told Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jahari Pierce, a graduate of the academy, pursued training in HVAC and was hired by Maxair Mechanical.

“My counselor told me there’s a path from ACCA to do HVAC. Make a lot of money. Good benefits. No debt. So I chose to go HVAC,” Pierce said.

The demand for skilled technicians is high, with a projected shortage of over 50,000 HVAC technicians nationwide in the coming years, according to Brian Shea, Maxair Mechanical Coordinator.

The academy’s success is attributed to its focus on practical skills that are in high demand, such as those in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry, as well as automotive technology.

“AI can’t fix your Lexus, but ‘Christian’ can!” Wilson said.

With its focus on career readiness, Atlanta Public Schools’ College and Career Academy is working toward setting a benchmark for technical education, providing students with the skills needed to succeed in high-demand industries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group