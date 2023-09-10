APD starts Clean Car Campaign to help deter vehicle-related crimes

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is trying to kickstart a new campaign to slow down car thefts.

The department calls the Clean Car Campaign ‘a simple yet effective step toward reducing vehicle-related crimes.’

The campaign is all about removing valuables and firearms from your car when you are not using them.

APD said it has investigated more than 4,000 theft from auto cases, with more than 1,200 firearms stolen from vehicles.

Removing valuables helps deter potential thieves and let them know that there isn’t anything worth stealing in the car, according to the department.

Leaving firearms out in the open creates unnecessary risk in case your car does get broken into.

