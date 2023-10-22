APD searching for man who robbed Northwest Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a food mart Saturday morning.

Police say just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the Quality Food Mart located at 1217 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta regarding a business robbery.

During the course of the investigation, police learned from the store clerk that an unidentified man entered the business, showed a gun, and pointed it at the clerk.

The clerk told officials the suspect emptied out the cash register and took several other items of value before fleeing from the location on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

