APD says man gave the wrong name, but he was the right suspect wanted for burglary

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man gave them a fake name, however, he was the right suspect in connection with a burglary case.

On May 31, around 10:30 p.m., officers were searching the area of Metropolitan Parkway for a burglary suspect.

Officers executed what they called a ‘knock and talk’ at the suspect’s last known address. Residents at the home told police the suspect wasn’t there.

According to authorities, as officers were about to leave, they noticed a man walking through a grassy area who matched the suspect’s description.

When officers asked the man his name, he replied, ‘Mike.’

Police said after further investigation, they recognized the man as the suspect from the “be on the lookout” alert.

APD confirmed the man’s true identity as Sylvester York, which matches the warrant affidavit.

York was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

APD says York has 30 prior arrest cycles, including charges for drugs, robbery, burglary, and theft.

